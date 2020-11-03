172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kajaria-ceramics-target-of-rs-670-icici-direct-5994341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:44 PM IST

Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 670: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Kajaria Ceramics


Kajaria Ceramics’ Q2FY21 performance was resilient with sales volumes up 0.3% YoY at 19.8 MSM as blended utilisations went back to 90% coupled with a strong rebound in demand tier II, III cities. The topline was down 0.3% YoY at Rs 712.5 crore, albeit realisations were down 2.4% YoY, as a result of product mix. The company reported EBITDA of Rs 143.7 crore with margins at 20.2%, up 544 bps YoY driven by lower power costs (down 12.4% YoY) on account of subdued gas prices and continued reduction in some overheads. The beat at the operating performance level percolated to PAT wherein it was reported at Rs 89.1 crore, down 4.4% YoY.


Outlook


Kajaria, with a net cash balance sheet and superior brand, is likely to capitalise on market share gain. We raise our earnings estimates by 52% and 41%, respectively, given low cost structure. We upgrade to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 670/share, at 30x FY22E P/E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:44 pm

