Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 500: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated October 09, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Kajaria Ceramics


Tile industry has continued to remain impacted by higher gas prices, rupee depreciation and lower than expected compliance towards GST. In our recent interaction with Kajaria Ceramics, company has mentioned that a significant shift of unorganized segment demand towards organized segment has not happened even after e-way bill implementation. Demand is coming from individual housing and renovation works but builder segment continues to remain weak. Prices seem to have largely bottomed out but margins can come under pressure due to higher power costs.


Outlook


We revise our estimates to factor in slightly lower volumes and higher costs and arrive at a revised price target of Rs 500 based on 28x FY20 estimated earnings (Rs 551 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 10, 2018 04:53 pm

tags #Buy #Kajaria Ceramics #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

