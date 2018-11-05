App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 494: Dalmia Securities

Dalmia Securities is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 494 in its research report dated October 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dalmia Securities' research report on Kajaria Ceramics


Kajaria Ceramics Limited (KCL) is the largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles in India and the 9th largest in the world. KCL has an annual capacity of 68 million square meter MSM) presently, distributed across seven plants - one in Sikandrabad (UP), one in Gailpur (Rajasthan), one in Malootana (Rajasthan), three in Morbi (Gujarat) and one in Vijaywada (AP). The company’s manufacturing units are equipped with cutting edge modern technology. In-tense automation, robotic car application and a zero chance for human error are few reasons for Kajaria to be the number 1 player in Indian industry.


Outlook


We have reduced our target price to INR 494 from INR 623, valuing the stock at P/E of 30x FY20E (15% discount to Last 5 years average P/E of 35x) implying an upside of 29%.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 02:49 pm

tags #Buy #Dalmia Securities #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.