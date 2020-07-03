Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 474: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities' research report on Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics posted a weak set of 4QFY20 numbers on the top line front with steep volume decline due to Covid-19. Sales volumes fell 20% YoY to 18.2 MSM on account of Covid-19 impact, specifically in the second half of March. KJCs revenue declined 20% YoY to ₹6.5bn while EBITDA came in at ₹0.9bn down 21.8% YoY. Kajaria’s sales volume decline of ~20% YoY was largely attributable to disruption in logistics and closure of plants due to lockdown. In terms of resumption, the company restarted its Gailpur plant (partially), Malootana & Jaxx plants (in full capacity) in June and plans to open other plants gradually. However, overall weakness in the real estate sector and slowdown in the economy implies that volume growth would only be back by FY22. The management has refrained from giving guidance for FY21E given uncertainties surrounding pandemic and timing of economic recovery.

Outlook

We are positive on the long term prospects of the company given its leadership position and execution capabilities. While FY21 is likely to be a challenging year for the building materials sector, as a whole, with discretionary nature of demand and real estate pressure, Kajaria with a healthy cash balance, relatively resilient performance and superior brand presence, is likely to tide over the challenging times. At CMP of ₹392, the stock is trading at 31.5xFY21E and 24.0xFY22E earnings. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price to ₹474, valuing the company at 29xFY22EPS.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.