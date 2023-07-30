Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1580: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Kajaria Ceramics (KJC) reported consolidated revenue/EBITDA growth of 6%/ 10% YoY to INR10.6b/INR1.7b (in line) in 1QFY24. OPM stood at 15.9% (vs. est. 15.5%). PAT was at INR1.1b (vs. est. INR1.0b) driven by lower-than estimated depreciation and finance costs during the quarter. Management expects demand to pick up from Sep’23 and guided for 14-16% YoY revenue growth along with an EBITDA margin of 14-16% in FY24. Exports of tiles have picked up from India and are likely to grow 20% YoY in FY24. Higher exports will ease pressure in domestic markets from Morbi-based players.

Outlook

We initiated coverage on KJC with a BUY rating. We believe that 33% earnings CAGR over FY23-25E, strong return ratios (RoE of 22%, ROCE of 26% and RoIC of 31% in FY25E), and healthy balance sheet will help KJC maintain its premium multiples. We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR1,580 .

