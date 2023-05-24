Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1490: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Kajaria Ceramics
The Indian ceramics industry is valued at INR599b as of FY23 (share of organized players at 40%) with total production of more than 2,700msm by CY22. Morbi, Gujarat accounts for over 70% of the total production in India and houses over 700 production units, of which many are export-oriented units. Export of tiles from India has clocked a CAGR of 23% over FY18-23 with ~17% of domestic production being exported into different countries. KJC is primarily focused on domestic markets with a mere ~2% of its total revenue being generated from outside India. KJC has 2.2% share in total production (excluding outsourced volumes) of tiles in India; however, its market share in sales volume stands at 4.5% (v/s 4.2% in CY17). We believe KJC enjoys 6% revenue share in total domestic tiles currently.
Outlook
We initiate coverage on KJC with a BUY rating and a TP of INR1,490 based on 40x FY25E EPS (v/s 35x last five-year average one-year forward P/E). We believe that: a) 30% earnings CAGR over FY23-25E, b) strong return ratios (RoE of 22%, ROCE of 26% and RoIC of 31% in FY25E), and c) healthy balance sheet will help KJC maintain premium multiples.
