Buy Kajaria Ceramics: target of Rs 1469: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1469 in its research report dated October 22, 2021.

Broker Research
October 25, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Kajaria Ceramics


Kajaria reported strong outperformance across parameters for Q2FY2022 led by strong volume growth in tiles, price hikes and benefiting from relatively lower gas prices compared to Morbi cluster. The management is confident of achieving 15% y-o-y volume and 20% y-o-y revenue growth in tiles for H2FY2022. It’s eyeing OPM of over 18% supported by pass-through of rising input costs. Brownfield capex plan of Rs. 275 crore is on track. Strong net cash position and healthy FCF generation would aid capex plans without leveraging balance sheet.



Outlook


We retain a Buy on Kajaria Ceramics with a revised PT of Rs. 1469, factoring higher estimates for FY2022-FY2024.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Oct 25, 2021 02:46 pm

