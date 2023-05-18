English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1420: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1420 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 18, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

    Net earnings sharply beat estimates led by higher-than-expected OPMs aided by lower power & fuel costs. Working capital tightens and net surplus increases sequentially. Management targets a 14-16% y-o-y consolidated revenue growth supported by 13-15% y-o-y tile volume growth and 14-16% OPMs for FY2024. Company is undertaking modernisation of Gailpur unit, expansion at Sikandrabad facility and setting up manufacturing unit in Nepal.


    Outlook

    We upgrade Kajaria Ceramics to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,420 increasing our valuation multiple to factor in strong steady growth supported by favourable industry business dynamics.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Kajaria Ceramics - 18 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 18, 2023 11:19 pm