Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1420: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

Net earnings sharply beat estimates led by higher-than-expected OPMs aided by lower power & fuel costs. Working capital tightens and net surplus increases sequentially. Management targets a 14-16% y-o-y consolidated revenue growth supported by 13-15% y-o-y tile volume growth and 14-16% OPMs for FY2024. Company is undertaking modernisation of Gailpur unit, expansion at Sikandrabad facility and setting up manufacturing unit in Nepal.



Outlook

We upgrade Kajaria Ceramics to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,420 increasing our valuation multiple to factor in strong steady growth supported by favourable industry business dynamics.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Kajaria Ceramics - 18 -05 - 2023 - khan