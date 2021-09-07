Buy Kajaria Ceramics: target of Rs 1402: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

More than 180 companies in the Morbi ceramic cluster have shut down production since August 2021, which would create a favourable demand and pricing environment for Kajaria in Gujarat. Natural gas prices stay high in Morbi, while being stable outside Gujarat for Kajaria. Demand is upbeat since July 2021. Healthy demand and brownfield capacity expansion would drive earnings growth in the next three years.



Outlook

We retain a Buy on Kajaria Ceramics with a revised PT of Rs. 1402, as we believe the company is entering into a high growth phase led by structural demand drivers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

