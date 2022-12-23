Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1340: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics is the largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles in India with current annual capacity of 84.5 million square meters (MSM). Apart from completed capex of Rs 250 crore on tiles, it is adding 3 MSM brownfield capex in Sikandrabad (~Rs 81 crore capex) and setting up a plant of 8 MSM in Nepal in JV with an investment of ~Rs 125 crore.



Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Kajaria at Rs 1340/share, at 36x FY25 P/E.

