Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

The company reported a strong beat on net earnings for Q1FY2023 led by higher-than-expected revenue growth and operating margins. The management retained 15-20% y-o-y volume growth guidance for FY2023 although reframed from giving guidance on OPM due to volatility in gas prices. It acquired 51% stake in South Asian Ceramics having 4.8msm ceramic floor tiles capacity which would strengthen its presence in South.



Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on Kajaria Ceramics with a revised PT of Rs. 1300 on account of strong earnings growth led by market share gains.

At 17:30 Kajaria Ceramics was quoting at Rs 1,125.65, up Rs 52.65, or 4.91 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,135.75 and an intraday low of Rs 1,058.55.

It was trading with volumes of 17,582 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 6,473 shares, an increase of 171.61 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 7.36 percent or Rs 73.60 at Rs 1,073.00.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,379.00 and 52-week low Rs 886.05 on 19 January, 2022 and 09 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.69 percent below its 52-week high and 28.1 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 17,924.01 crore.

