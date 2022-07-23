English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated July 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 23, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Kajaria Ceramics


    The company reported a strong beat on net earnings for Q1FY2023 led by higher-than-expected revenue growth and operating margins. The management retained 15-20% y-o-y volume growth guidance for FY2023 although reframed from giving guidance on OPM due to volatility in gas prices. It acquired 51% stake in South Asian Ceramics having 4.8msm ceramic floor tiles capacity which would strengthen its presence in South.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy rating on Kajaria Ceramics with a revised PT of Rs. 1300 on account of strong earnings growth led by market share gains.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 Kajaria Ceramics was quoting at Rs 1,125.65, up Rs 52.65, or 4.91 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,135.75 and an intraday low of Rs 1,058.55.


    It was trading with volumes of 17,582 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 6,473 shares, an increase of 171.61 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 7.36 percent or Rs 73.60 at Rs 1,073.00.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,379.00 and 52-week low Rs 886.05 on 19 January, 2022 and 09 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 17.69 percent below its 52-week high and 28.1 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 17,924.01 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Kajaria Ceramics - 220722 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 11:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.