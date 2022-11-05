English
    Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1210: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1210 in its research report dated November 03, 2022.

    November 05, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Kajaria Ceramics


    Kajaria Ceramics is the largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles in India with a current annual capacity of 84.5 mn sq metre (MSM). Apart from completed capex of Rs 250 crore on tiles, it is adding 3 MSM brownfield capex in Sikandrabad (~Rs 70 crore capex) and setting up a plant of 8 MSM in Nepal in JV with an investment of ~Rs 125 crore.



    Outlook


    Kajaria is a solid play on tiles segment with brand leadership reflecting in superior realisations & margins. We believe gas price uncertainty is fully built in and margins will improve from H2FY23. Thus, we maintain BUY.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 5, 2022 01:06 pm