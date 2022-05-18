Buy Kajaria Ceramics: target of Rs 1200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Kajaria Ceramics
Kajaria’s Q4 numbers lagged expectations led by muted tile volume growth and a steep rise in gas prices along with other raw materials weighing on OPM. The management guided for a 15-20% tile volume growth for FY2023 supported by completion of capacity expansions during April-May 2022 and sustained demand from real estate sector. OPM guidance reframed due to volatility in gas prices. The company withdrew a 5 MSM slab manufacturing capacity expansion plan at Gujarat. It would continue to undertake close to Rs. 300 crore of capex per annum over the next three years.
Outlook
We retain a Buy rating on Kajaria Ceramics with a revised PT of Rs. 1200, factoring downwardly revised estimates and believing recent correction factors in the rise in gas prices.
