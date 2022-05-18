English
    Buy Kajaria Ceramics: target of Rs 1200: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    May 18, 2022 / 09:24 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Kajaria Ceramics


    Kajaria’s Q4 numbers lagged expectations led by muted tile volume growth and a steep rise in gas prices along with other raw materials weighing on OPM. The management guided for a 15-20% tile volume growth for FY2023 supported by completion of capacity expansions during April-May 2022 and sustained demand from real estate sector. OPM guidance reframed due to volatility in gas prices. The company withdrew a 5 MSM slab manufacturing capacity expansion plan at Gujarat. It would continue to undertake close to Rs. 300 crore of capex per annum over the next three years.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy rating on Kajaria Ceramics with a revised PT of Rs. 1200, factoring downwardly revised estimates and believing recent correction factors in the rise in gas prices.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 18, 2022 09:24 pm
