    Buy Jyothy Labs; target of Rs 340: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Jyothy Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    July 28, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Labs

    Jyothy Labs Limited’s (JLL’s) Q1FY24 performance beat ours as well as the street’s expectation with revenues and PAT growing 15% and 101% y-o-y, respectively (OPM rose 707 bps y-o-y to 17%). Domestic household insecticide (HI) business got back in double-digit growth led by seasonal effect and emphasis on wider distribution. Focus remains on improving volume growth, improve market share in key categories, widening distribution reach and greater digitisation to achieve double-digit revenue growth in the medium-long term. JLL maintains target of achieving OPM of 15-16% in FY2024.

    Despite a strong run-up post the results, the stock trades at 32.9x/27.5x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS, which is at discount to mid-to-large peers. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 340.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 04:26 pm

