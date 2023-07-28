Buy Jyothy Labs; target of Rs 340: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Labs

Jyothy Labs Limited’s (JLL’s) Q1FY24 performance beat ours as well as the street’s expectation with revenues and PAT growing 15% and 101% y-o-y, respectively (OPM rose 707 bps y-o-y to 17%). Domestic household insecticide (HI) business got back in double-digit growth led by seasonal effect and emphasis on wider distribution. Focus remains on improving volume growth, improve market share in key categories, widening distribution reach and greater digitisation to achieve double-digit revenue growth in the medium-long term. JLL maintains target of achieving OPM of 15-16% in FY2024.

Outlook

Despite a strong run-up post the results, the stock trades at 32.9x/27.5x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS, which is at discount to mid-to-large peers. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 340.

