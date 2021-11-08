Buy Jyothy Labs: target of Rs 190: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Labs

Q2FY2022 numbers were mixed, with consolidated revenues rising 15% y-o-y (led by an 11.4% volume growth); gross margins decreased by ~800 bps affected by sharp increase in some of key input prices. All key categories registered double-digit revenue growth on a two-year CAGR basis. Fabric wash category registered a strong comeback with a 25% growth as mobility improved. Raw material inflation stood at 12% in Q2FY22. Price hikes and efficiencies would help in mitigating pressures. We expect OPM to recover to 16-17% by FY2024. Better cash flows, management’s focus on driving double-digit volume growth, better dividend payout and discounted valuation of 20.3x/16.5x its FY2023E/24E EPS makes it a good mid-cap pick.

Outlook

We maintain Buy with a revised price target of Rs. 190.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More