MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Jyothy Labs: target of Rs 190: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Jyothy Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated November 03, 2021.

Broker Research
November 08, 2021 / 10:33 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Labs


Q2FY2022 numbers were mixed, with consolidated revenues rising 15% y-o-y (led by an 11.4% volume growth); gross margins decreased by ~800 bps affected by sharp increase in some of key input prices. All key categories registered double-digit revenue growth on a two-year CAGR basis. Fabric wash category registered a strong comeback with a 25% growth as mobility improved. Raw material inflation stood at 12% in Q2FY22. Price hikes and efficiencies would help in mitigating pressures. We expect OPM to recover to 16-17% by FY2024. Better cash flows, management’s focus on driving double-digit volume growth, better dividend payout and discounted valuation of 20.3x/16.5x its FY2023E/24E EPS makes it a good mid-cap pick.


Outlook


We maintain Buy with a revised price target of Rs. 190.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Jyothy Labs #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Nov 8, 2021 10:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.