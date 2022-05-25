Buy Jyothy Labs: target of Rs 175: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Labs

Jyothy Labs Limited’s Q4FY2022 operating performance was in-line with our expectation. Revenue grew ~10% to Rs. 546.7 crore, while OPM fell 180 bps to 12.5%; PAT grew 8.0% y-o-y to Rs. 48 crore (led by lower incidence of tax). All key categories except household insecticides registered double-digit growth in Q4. Fabric care, dishwashing, and personal products grew 18%, 12%, and 12%, respectively. Management is focusing on achieving double-digit revenue growth through market share gains, category development, and distribution expansion in the medium term. OPM would recover to 15-16% once raw-material inflation cools off.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at discounted valuation of 22.6x/17.5x its FY2023E/FY2024E EPS. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 175.

