you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jyothy Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Jyothy Laboratories


Jyothy Labs (JLL) witnessed revenue growth of 6.3% to Rs 434.3 crore on the back of 6.1% overall volume growth. The company has taken price increase only in detergent category to the tune of 3%, which translates in less than 1% realisation growth for JLL. Power brands Exo, Maxo, Henko & Pril saw strong growth of 7.6%, 10.5%, 17% & 12.1%, respectively. However, Margo brand declined 8.1% whereas Ujala witnessed muted growth of 1.9%. EBITDA margins were flat in Q3FY19 (down 16 bps to 16.5%)Net profit increased 29.9% to Rs 48.4 crore on account of lower finance costs and tax expenses.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 240/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 11:17 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jyothy Laboratories #Recommendations

