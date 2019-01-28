Buy Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jyothy Laboratories

Jyothy Labs (JLL) witnessed revenue growth of 6.3% to Rs 434.3 crore on the back of 6.1% overall volume growth. The company has taken price increase only in detergent category to the tune of 3%, which translates in less than 1% realisation growth for JLL. Power brands Exo, Maxo, Henko & Pril saw strong growth of 7.6%, 10.5%, 17% & 12.1%, respectively. However, Margo brand declined 8.1% whereas Ujala witnessed muted growth of 1.9%. EBITDA margins were flat in Q3FY19 (down 16 bps to 16.5%)Net profit increased 29.9% to Rs 48.4 crore on account of lower finance costs and tax expenses.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 240/share.

