App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 225: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Jyothy Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated January 24, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Laboratories


In Q3FY19, Jyothy Laboratories (JLL) posted muted operating performance with revenues and operating profit growing by 6.3% y-o-y and 5% y-o-y respectively. The lower growth in Ujala Fabric Whitener and decline in Margo revenues led to lower revenue growth during the quarter. The recovery in the household insecticide performance and strong growth in the Henko portfolio provides visibility of double digit growth in the coming quarters. The OPM is expected to sustain at about 16%.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with revised TP of Rs. 225 in view of discounted valuations at ~24x FY2021E earnings and expected recovery in performance in the coming quarters.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #Buy #Jyothy Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.