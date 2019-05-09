Buy Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jyothy Laboratories

Jyothy Labs’ (JLL’s) revenues grew 6.3% to Rs 504.3 crore on the back of strong 21.6% growth in the dishwash segment. However, revenues for fabric care, household insecticide (HI) & personal care segments was flat during the quarter, due to strong growth in base quarter and tapering growth in rural regions. Power brands Exo & Pril saw strong growth of 24.7% & 11.7%, respectively. However, Maxo & Henko brands declined 4.4% & 4.7%, respectively, whereas Margo & Ujala witnessed muted growth of 4.8% & 1.5%, respectively. EBITDA margins contracted 260 bps to 16.4% on account of a 250 bps contraction in gross margins. Net profit increased 11.1% to Rs 67.1 crore on account of deferred tax credit of Rs 11 crore. The company declared a dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Outlook

