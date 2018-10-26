Buy Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jyothy Laboratories

Jyothy Labs (JLL) witnessed revenue growth of 7.1% to Rs 427.7 crore, partially supported by 4.4% volume growth in addition to average price hike of 5% taken in detergents category Power brands Ujala, Exo, Henko, Margo & Pril saw strong growth of 6.1%, 14.7%, 20.7%, 6.3% & 11.9% respectively. However, Maxo brand declined by 19.8%. Operating margins increased by 92 bps to 17.1% mainly on the back of 157 bps & 33 bps decrease in raw material cost & marketing expenses to sales, partially offset by 66 bps & 32 bps increase in employee expenses & other expenses to sales. Supported by healthy revenue growth and operating performance, JLL reported profit growth of 7.2% to Rs 45.3 crore.

Outlook

Flagship brands contribute ~87% of FY18 sales, growing at 11% CAGR in the last five years. JLL has directed its focus primarily to power brands in a bid to improve visibility and aid brand recall. JLL is investing in advertising and promotional activities to market these power brands and maintain its growth rate in coming years. It has been able to reduce its debt over the years thereby resulting in net profit CAGR of 28.5%. With its brand building and effective distribution strategies in place, we estimate margins for FY19E, FY20E at 16.1%, 16.3%, respectively. We estimate revenue CAGR of 10.5% for FY18-20E. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 215/share.

