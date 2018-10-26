App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jyothy Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Jyothy Laboratories


Jyothy Labs (JLL) witnessed revenue growth of 7.1% to Rs 427.7 crore, partially supported by 4.4% volume growth in addition to average price hike of 5% taken in detergents category Power brands Ujala, Exo, Henko, Margo & Pril saw strong growth of 6.1%, 14.7%, 20.7%, 6.3% & 11.9% respectively. However, Maxo brand declined by 19.8%. Operating margins increased by 92 bps to 17.1% mainly on the back of 157 bps & 33 bps decrease in raw material cost & marketing expenses to sales, partially offset by 66 bps & 32 bps increase in employee expenses & other expenses to sales. Supported by healthy revenue growth and operating performance, JLL reported profit growth of 7.2% to Rs 45.3 crore.


Outlook


Flagship brands contribute ~87% of FY18 sales, growing at 11% CAGR in the last five years. JLL has directed its focus primarily to power brands in a bid to improve visibility and aid brand recall. JLL is investing in advertising and promotional activities to market these power brands and maintain its growth rate in coming years. It has been able to reduce its debt over the years thereby resulting in net profit CAGR of 28.5%. With its brand building and effective distribution strategies in place, we estimate margins for FY19E, FY20E at 16.1%, 16.3%, respectively. We estimate revenue CAGR of 10.5% for FY18-20E. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 215/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jyothy Laboratories #Recommendations

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.