Buy Just Dial; target of Rs 760: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Just Dial
Just Dial (JDL) generates revenues from advertisers on various subscription and fee-based packages. Reliance Retail Ventures now holds a 67% stake in JDL • JDL’s launch of B2B platform will be a key revenue driver in the long run.
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JDL at Rs 760 i.e. 23x P/E on FY25E EPS.
