English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 Days to go : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Just Dial; target of Rs 760: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Just Dial recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated January 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 17, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Just Dial


    Just Dial (JDL) generates revenues from advertisers on various subscription and fee-based packages. Reliance Retail Ventures now holds a 67% stake in JDL • JDL’s launch of B2B platform will be a key revenue driver in the long run.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JDL at Rs 760 i.e. 23x P/E on FY25E EPS.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Just Dial - 17 -01-2023 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Just Dial #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 17, 2023 03:10 pm