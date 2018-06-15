Buy Just Dial; target of Rs 650: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Just Dial

Our recent interaction with Just Dial’s (JD) management reinforces our confidence in the company’s bright prospects. Key takeaways are: 1) management is confident of improvement in revenue growth led by rising collections; 2) the company is mulling appointment of JD resellers to enhance penetration without adding feet-on-street; 3) operating leverage is envisaged to boost EBITDA margin, but FY19 advertising spends are likely to be higher than FY18; and 4) although focus is on monetising core search operations, management is investing in JD Omni & Search Plus with an eye on long-term growth. While we maintain our target multiple, we believe strong user engagement matrix will accelerate revenue growth and could warrant a rerating going ahead.

Outlook

We revise up FY19E and FY20E revenue/PAT 3.6%/6.1% and 5.5%/10.1%, respectively, to factor in stronger revenue growth. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised target price of INR650 (INR590 earlier).

