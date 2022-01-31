Buy Just Dial; target of Rs 1095 : ICICI Direct

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

ICICI Direct's research report on Just Dial

Just Dial (JDL) generates revenues from advertisers on various subscription and fee-based packages. Reliance Retail Ventures now holds a 67% stake in JDL • JDL’s launch of B2B platform will be a key revenue driver in the long run.

Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JDL at Rs 1,095 i.e. 24x P/E on FY24E EPS.

At 17:30 Just Dial was quoting at Rs 896.15, down Rs 6.55, or 0.73 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 937.00 and an intraday low of Rs 885.00.

It was trading with volumes of 66,597 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 76,382 shares, a decrease of -12.81 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.28 percent or Rs 11.75 at Rs 902.70.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,138.00 and 52-week low Rs 550.00 on 14 July, 2021 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.25 percent below its 52-week high and 62.94 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,491.91 crore.

