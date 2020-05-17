Buy Jubilant Lifesciences; target of Rs 510: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Jubilant Lifesciences

Jubilant Life Sciences (JLS) has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with US-based Gilead Sciences to manufacture and sell the potential COVID-19 drug Remedisvir in 127 countries, including India. Considering the current patient pool of severe COVID-19 positives, the near-term opportunity for the drug seems limited. However, favorable outcome of Remedisvir's clinical trials in mild COVID-19 positive patients (awaited over the near term) could considerably expand the patient pool.

Outlook

We raise our SOTP-based price target to INR510 (from INR415 earlier) by increasing EV/EBITDA multiple (to 7x from 6x earlier) of the pharma business to factor in almost the complete integration capability of JLS to manufacture Remedisvir for global markets. We remain positive on JLS on the back of superior profitability in the pharma segment and attractive valuation (INR57.4 FY21E EPS and INR66.1 FY22E EPS). Maintain Buy.

