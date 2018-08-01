Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 990: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences

Jubilant Life (JUBL) reported revenue at Rs 20.7bn in 1QFY19, up 33.6%YoY but down 7.7%QoQ (in line). YoY performance stands out due to the integration of Triad post acquisition and adjusting for this, growth is at 11%YoY. EBITDA at Rs 4.4bn grew 29.6%YoY with EBITDA margin at 21.1% (140bps above our estimate). Pharmaceutical segment margin improved from 24% in 4QFY18 to 29% in 1QFY19. We believe these margins are driven by skewed business mix and are likely to normalize in quarters ahead. PAT stood at Rs 2bn; was up 36.2%YoY and down 17.7%QoQ. The sequential decline in PAT was driven by a significant drop in other income and rise in tax expense.

Outlook

This, along with addition in capacity and new product launches makes JUBL lucrative at EV/EBITDA of 8.2x (FY19) and 6.7x (FY20). Maintain BUY rating with a target price of Rs 990 (FY20E EV/EBITDA 11x for pharma + 4.5x for LSI).

