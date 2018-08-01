App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 990: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 990 in its research report dated July 28, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


Jubilant Life (JUBL) reported revenue at Rs 20.7bn in 1QFY19, up 33.6%YoY but down 7.7%QoQ (in line). YoY performance stands out due to the integration of Triad post acquisition and adjusting for this, growth is at 11%YoY. EBITDA at Rs 4.4bn grew 29.6%YoY with EBITDA margin at 21.1% (140bps above our estimate). Pharmaceutical segment margin improved from 24% in 4QFY18 to 29% in 1QFY19. We believe these margins are driven by skewed business mix and are likely to normalize in quarters ahead. PAT stood at Rs 2bn; was up 36.2%YoY and down 17.7%QoQ. The sequential decline in PAT was driven by a significant drop in other income and rise in tax expense.


Outlook


This, along with addition in capacity and new product launches makes JUBL lucrative at EV/EBITDA of 8.2x (FY19) and 6.7x (FY20). Maintain BUY rating with a target price of Rs 990 (FY20E EV/EBITDA 11x for pharma + 4.5x for LSI).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Jubilant Life Sciences #Recommendations

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its 'Dash Charge' as 'Warp Charge' : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai's reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

