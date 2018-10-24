Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 980: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Jubilant Life Sciences

Jubilant’s 2QFY19 performance was boosted by generic pharma, LSI and the integration of Triad pharmacies. Revenues were up 38.2% YoY to Rs 22.7bn (6% beat). Ex-triad, we believe, it grew ~14% YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs 4.5bn, 6% below our expectations. The margins were affected by lower profitability of the LSI segment of 12%. PAT was at ~Rs 2bn, up 67% YoY, 14% lower than our estimates due to higher taxes at 30% of PBT.

Outlook

Maintain BUY rating with a target price of Rs 980 (SEP20E EV/EBITDA 10x for pharma + 4x for LSI).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.