you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 980: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


Jubilant’s 2QFY19 performance was boosted by generic pharma, LSI and the integration of Triad pharmacies. Revenues were up 38.2% YoY to Rs 22.7bn (6% beat). Ex-Triad, we believe, it grew ~14% YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs 4.5bn, 6% below our expectations. The margin at 19.8% was affected by lower profitability of the LSI segment (12%). PAT was at ~Rs 2bn, up 67% YoY, 14% lower than our estimates due to higher taxes at 30% of PBT.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 980 (SEP20E EV/EBITDA 10x for pharma + 4x for LSI).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 06:23 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Jubilant Life Sciences #Recommendations

