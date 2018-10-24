Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 980: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.
HDFC Securities' research report on Jubilant Life Sciences
Jubilant’s 2QFY19 performance was boosted by generic pharma, LSI and the integration of Triad pharmacies. Revenues were up 38.2% YoY to Rs 22.7bn (6% beat). Ex-Triad, we believe, it grew ~14% YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs 4.5bn, 6% below our expectations. The margin at 19.8% was affected by lower profitability of the LSI segment (12%). PAT was at ~Rs 2bn, up 67% YoY, 14% lower than our estimates due to higher taxes at 30% of PBT.
Outlook
Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 980 (SEP20E EV/EBITDA 10x for pharma + 4x for LSI).
