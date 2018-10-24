Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 945: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences

Jubilant Life Sciences’ (Jubilant) Q2FY19 numbers were a mixed bag. While revenues were above I-direct estimates, EBITDA margins were below estimates mainly due to lower-than-expected margins in speciality pharma and LSI segments Revenues grew 38.2% YoY mainly due to 54.1% growth in pharma segment to Rs 1326 crore led by strong growth in the speciality business, one-off Valsartan sales in generics and consolidation of Pharmacy business. Ex-pharmacy, the segment grew 33% EBITDA margins improved 119 bps YoY to 19.8% mainly due to lower employee cost and other expenditure. Net profit grew 63.6% due to a strong operational performance and lower interest cost.

Outlook

The management expects H2 to be better than H1 on both the revenue and operational front. On the segment front, specialty pharma likely to maintain growth momentum thanks to healthy CMO order book and robust growth in radio pharma. Led by demand pick-up, the LSI segment is also showing strong growth. However, LSI margins are likely to be impacted in the near term due to supply constraints from China and currency headwinds. Overall, with improved visibility in both speciality pharma and LSI, we expect a continuous improvement in free cash flow generation and sustained debt repayment. The proposed overseas Pharma IPO can improve the gearing further. However, likely dilution in the EPS can weigh in the near term. We have rolled over our estimates to FY21. Accordingly, we arrive at our new target price of ~Rs 945 based on 10x FY21E EPS of ~Rs 94.5.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.