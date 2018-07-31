Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 930: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences

Revenues grew 34% YoY to | 2079 crore (I-direct estimate: | 2240 crore) mainly due to consolidation of Triad Pharmacy business. The pharma business grew 44% YoY to | 1181 crore (I-direct estimate: | 1268 crore). Excluding Triad, the pharma business grew ~9% YoY EBITDA margins contracted 46 bps YoY to 21.1% (I-direct estimate: 20.3%) mainly due to consolidation of pharmacy business. EBITDA grew 29.6% YoY to | 437.6 crore (I-direct estimates: | 453.7 crore)

Outlook

We expect a continuous improvement in free cash flow generation and sustained debt repayment. The proposed overseas pharma IPO can improve the gearing further. However, likely dilution in the EPS can weigh in the near term. We ascribe a target price of ~| 930 based on 12x FY20E EPS of ~| 77.5.

