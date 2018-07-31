App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 930: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 930 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences

Revenues grew 34% YoY to | 2079 crore (I-direct estimate: | 2240 crore) mainly due to consolidation of Triad Pharmacy business. The pharma business grew 44% YoY to | 1181 crore (I-direct estimate: | 1268 crore). Excluding Triad, the pharma business grew ~9% YoY EBITDA margins contracted 46 bps YoY to 21.1% (I-direct estimate: 20.3%) mainly due to consolidation of pharmacy business. EBITDA grew 29.6% YoY to | 437.6 crore (I-direct estimates: | 453.7 crore)

Outlook

We expect a continuous improvement in free cash flow generation and sustained debt repayment. The proposed overseas pharma IPO can improve the gearing further. However, likely dilution in the EPS can weigh in the near term. We ascribe a target price of ~| 930 based on 12x FY20E EPS of ~| 77.5.

For all recommendations report, click here

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jubilant Life Sciences #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.