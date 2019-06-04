App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 915: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 915 in its research report dated May 19, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


YoY growth in Pharma and Drug discovery segments was partly offset by de-growth in Life Sciences (LSI), resulting in revenue at Rs 23.9mn (+6%). Profitability was subdued due to cost and pricing issues in LSI, higher R&D, and costs for regulatory issues in Pharma. Pharma revenue at Rs 14bn grew 13% YoY led by ramp up in Allergy and radiopharma, improved performance in key APIs and growth in US generics. The co has 35 oral and 13 sterile products pending with the USFDA. Growth over the next two years will be driven by market share gain in Rubyfill, utilization of expanded capacity for CMO and APIs, new launches in the US and a ramp up in Venom and Triads. Clearance of Roorkee formulations’ warning letter will further boost growth. While new products and higher offtake led to growth in specialty intermediates, erosion in acetic acid prices dragged the overall LSI segment by 6% YoY to Rs 968mn in revenue for the quarter. New intermediates,
increasing Vit B3 prices, repriced ethanol contracts and commissioning of the new Acetic Anhydride plant will enable recovery in LSI over FY20-21E. EBITDA margin at 15% was 570bps below estimates, impacted by certain one-offs to the tune of Rs 1bn. Adjusted for this, and a one-time provision for IFC loan settlement, EBITDA and PAT stood at Rs 4.6/2.4bn (+1/-3% YoY and -7/11% QoQ). Net debt increased 10% YoY to Rs 33.7bn, while Net D/E was maintained at 0.7x. Near-term outlook: Clearance of key plants will drive re-rating.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on JUBILANT despite a miss on our estimates. Our TP is revised at Rs 915/sh (12x FY21E EPS) following a 9% cut in FY21E EPS due to inferior biz mix.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 4, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Jubilant Life Sciences #Recommendations

