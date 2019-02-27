Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 905: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences

The Q3FY19 numbers were operationally in-line with I-direct estimates, with revenues up 15.0% YoY to Rs 2377.1 crore (I-direct estimates: Rs 2436.5 crore). Revenues in the pharma business grew 28.8% YoY to Rs 1418 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1497 crore) on the back of strong growth across segments. Life science ingredients (LSI) revenues fell 2.9% YoY to Rs 899 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 865 crore) EBITDA margins improved 59 bps YoY to 20.8% (I-direct estimate: 19.8%) mainly due to an improvement in gross margins. EBITDA grew 18.3% YoY to Rs 493.3 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 482.5 crore) Net profit grew 22.7% to Rs 260.8 crore (I-direct estimate of Rs 241.8 crore) mainly due to a strong operational performance.

Outlook

However, likely dilution in EPS and uncertainty on regulatory issues at the Roorkee facility can weigh in the near term. We arrive at our target price of ~Rs 905 based on 10x FY21E EPS of Rs 90.4.

