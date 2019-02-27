App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 04:10 PM IST

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 905: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 905 in its research report dated February 05, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


The Q3FY19 numbers were operationally in-line with I-direct estimates, with revenues up 15.0% YoY to Rs 2377.1 crore (I-direct estimates: Rs 2436.5 crore). Revenues in the pharma business grew 28.8% YoY to Rs 1418 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1497 crore) on the back of strong growth across segments. Life science ingredients (LSI) revenues fell 2.9% YoY to Rs 899 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 865 crore) EBITDA margins improved 59 bps YoY to 20.8% (I-direct estimate: 19.8%) mainly due to an improvement in gross margins. EBITDA grew 18.3% YoY to Rs 493.3 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 482.5 crore) Net profit grew 22.7% to Rs 260.8 crore (I-direct estimate of Rs 241.8 crore) mainly due to a strong operational performance.


Outlook


However, likely dilution in EPS and uncertainty on regulatory issues at the Roorkee facility can weigh in the near term. We arrive at our target price of ~Rs 905 based on 10x FY21E EPS of Rs 90.4.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jubilant Life Sciences #Recommendations

