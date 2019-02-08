Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 900: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences

Jubilant reported revenue and EBITDA in line with our estimates. Revenue stood at ` 23.5bn, up 15% YoY, aided by a robust growth in Pharma. While Triad is now in base and thus will not be distinguished from the Radiopharma business from now on, the management, however, said that its performance will improve in FY20. The orderbook in CMO is more than USD 700mn, thus giving us a visibility of at least USD 100/year. In Allergy, the company is seeing normalization in the venom market, as its competitor’s inventory was almost sold out. Vitamin disruption continues to affect the LSI segment. However, with the resumption of vitamin demand, performance is expected to improve by FY19 end.

Outlook

We have rolled over to FY21E, with TP at ` 900 (10x FY21E EPS of ` 87). At the CMP of ` 650, the stock is trading at 10x FY20E EPS of ` 75 and 8x FY20E EPS of ` 87.

