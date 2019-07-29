App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 845: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 845 in its research report dated July 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


Revenue grew 5.0% YoY driven by the pharma segment. The sequential fall of 8.5% was led by higher de-growth in the LSI biz. The mgmt is considering a de-merger of the two businesses into individual entities, which will unlock shareholder value. Pharma rev at Rs 13.21bn grew 12% YoY led by expanded CDMO capacities, and growth in Ruby-Fill, venoms, and allergy. Sartan API sales were lower due to additional quality checks. Generics witnessed lower volumes, to normalize over 2H. Further capacity expansion in CDMO (3QFY20) and market share gains in Ruby-Fill, along with ongoing ANDA filings from the new unit will drive growth (+9% CAGR over FY19-22E). 1QFY20 saw a healthy ramp up in specialty ingredients and advanced intermediates, as well as better pricing in Vit B3. However, de-growth in the chemicals biz led to a 5/12% fall in LSI rev YoY/QoQ. Easing of input costs (acetic acid & molasses), better demand for acetic anhydride and
improvement in pricing for nutra products to drive a recovery in LSI aided by additional specialty capacities and the new acetic anhydride plant. We expect ~7% CAGR over FY19-22E. EBITDA margin at 19.9% was 304bps above estimates. ‘One-off’ expenses related to litigation and non-supply penalties persist, albeit at a lower quantum (Rs 0.26bn in 1QFY20 v/s Rs 0.37bn QoQ). We expect this to continue till FY20-end. Adjusted EBITDA margin was at 22.1%, up 280bps QoQ. PAT grew 38% QoQ to Rs 1.85bn, down 8% YoY due to margin pressure. Net debt was Rs 32.93bn (-5.6% QoQ).


Outlook


We maintain BUY on JUBILANT following an 8/12% beat on our EBITDA/PAT estimates for 1QFY20. Our TP is revised at Rs 845 (12x Jun-21E EPS) with a 5/10% cut to our FY20/21E EPS due to higher interest cost and tax rate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Jubilant Life Sciences #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.