App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 710: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 710 in its research report dated May 20, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


Q4FY19 revenues grew 5.9% YoY to Rs 2385.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2434.7 crore). Revenues in the pharma business grew 13.5% YoY to Rs 1399 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1436.3 crore) on the back of strong growth
in CDMO segments. Life science ingredients (LSI) revenues declined 5.8% YoY to Rs 912 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 922.1 crore). EBITDA margins contracted 533 bps YoY to 15.0% (I-direct estimate: 20.2%) mainly due to
multiple one-offs. EBITDA de-grew 21.8% YoY to Rs 358 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 492.1 crore). Also, Rs 234.8 crore of exceptional item pertains to the settlement payment to IFC. Adjusted net profit (ex-exceptional
item) de-grew 12.5% to Rs 135.5 crore (I-direct estimate of Rs 258 crore) mainly due to a weak operational performance.


Outlook


We cut our EPS estimates by ~20% in both FY20 and FY21 due to these factors. We arrive at our target price of ~Rs 710 based on 10x FY21E EPS of Rs 70.8.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 29, 2019 10:02 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jubilant Life Sciences #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.