Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 710: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences

Q4FY19 revenues grew 5.9% YoY to Rs 2385.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2434.7 crore). Revenues in the pharma business grew 13.5% YoY to Rs 1399 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1436.3 crore) on the back of strong growth

in CDMO segments. Life science ingredients (LSI) revenues declined 5.8% YoY to Rs 912 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 922.1 crore). EBITDA margins contracted 533 bps YoY to 15.0% (I-direct estimate: 20.2%) mainly due to

multiple one-offs. EBITDA de-grew 21.8% YoY to Rs 358 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 492.1 crore). Also, Rs 234.8 crore of exceptional item pertains to the settlement payment to IFC. Adjusted net profit (ex-exceptional

item) de-grew 12.5% to Rs 135.5 crore (I-direct estimate of Rs 258 crore) mainly due to a weak operational performance.

Outlook

We cut our EPS estimates by ~20% in both FY20 and FY21 due to these factors. We arrive at our target price of ~Rs 710 based on 10x FY21E EPS of Rs 70.8.

