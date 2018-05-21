Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 1060: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Jubilant Life Sciences

Unlike in 3QFY18, when only LSI segment led the top line growth, 4QFY18 performance of 41%YoY growth was fueled by both the key segments (Pharma: 53%YoY, LSI: 24%YoY). Adjusted for Triad, the top-line grew ~21%YoY. EBITDA came in at ~Rs 4.6bn, 15% ahead of expectations. The margins improved 125bps YoY to 20.3%. Favorable pricing in LSI and better traction in key specialty pharma segments were the primary reasons for improved profitability.

Outlook

While the sustainability of the momentum in the LSI segment is uncertain, improved traction in the specialty pharma segment is encouraging and will be the key monitorable for re-rating of the stock over next two years. Re-iterate BUY with a revised TP of Rs 1,060 (SOTP FY20E EV/EBITDA 11x for pharma + 4.5x for LSI).

