you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 1060: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1060 in its research report dated May 10, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


Unlike  in  3QFY18,  when  only LSI segment led the top line growth, 4QFY18 performance  of  41%YoY growth was fueled by both the key segments (Pharma: 53%YoY, LSI: 24%YoY). Adjusted for Triad, the top-line grew ~21%YoY. EBITDA came  in  at  ~Rs  4.6bn,  15%  ahead of expectations. The margins improved 125bps  YoY  to  20.3%. Favorable pricing in LSI and better traction in key specialty   pharma   segments   were   the  primary  reasons  for  improved profitability.

Outlook

While the sustainability of  the momentum in  the LSI segment is uncertain, improved  traction  in  the  specialty  pharma segment is encouraging  and  will  be  the  key monitorable for re-rating of the stock  over  next  two  years. Re-iterate BUY with a revised TP of Rs 1,060 (SOTP FY20E EV/EBITDA 11x for pharma + 4.5x for LSI).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

