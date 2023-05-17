English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Jubilant Ingrevia; target of Rs 715: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Jubilant Ingrevia has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 715 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant Ingrevia

    We reduce our FY24/25E EBITDA estimate by 18%/13% and EPS estimate by 14%/6% to factor (a) headwinds on global agro chemicals (generics) along with resultant margin pressure in Specialty Chemicals (SPCM) in H1FY24 and (b) spreads normalization in Chemical Intermediates (CI). FY23 has been a challenging year due to non-availability of contracted coal; Nutrition & Health Solutions (NHS) volumes impacted due to avian influenza and CI segment witnessing price correction led by key RM (acetic acid price corrected 40% YoY) and spread normalization. While H1FY24 might remain muted as some of these challenges persist, NHS segment is witnessing healthy volume recovery coupled with improved prices. Acetic anhydride volumes are also improving steadily and CDMO is also seeing strong traction (to aid absorption of new capacities).


    Outlook

    While we cut our SOTP based TP to Rs715 (earlier Rs810) to factor weak Q4 performance and near term headwinds, we believe with capex outlay and timeline’s intact, aided by healthy OCF’s and a strong Balance Sheet, JUBLINGR is well poised to tap into long term growth opportunities as challenges abate. Reiterate ‘BUY’.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Jubilant Ingrevia - 17 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Jubilant Ingrevia #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2023 11:12 pm