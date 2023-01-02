Buy Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 770: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Jubilant Foodworks

Domino’s launch of 20-minute delivery across 20 zones is a positive move for JFL, as it will enhance consumer satisfaction, lead to increased frequency of ordering, provide JFL an edge over its peers, and help the brand continue to be the market leader. Launch of the Italian gourmet pizza range is in line with JFL’s strategy of premiumisation and innovating with focus on consumer-centricity and will help it improve volumes as it will attract new customers and provide new options for its existing customers. Although Q3 performance is expected to be weak owing to softening demand post the festive season and sustained raw-material inflation, JFL is poised to achieve consistent double-digit growth in the coming years aided by regional menu innovation, enhanced digital focus, scaling up of new ventures, sustained new store addition, and introduction of the loyalty programme.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 37.9x/29.4x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 770.

