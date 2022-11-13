Buy Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 740: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks

JUBI’s 2QFY23 results were mostly in line. 8.4% ‘Like-for-like’ (LFL) growth was healthy, given the unfavourable base. Demand environment continues to be positive. Both the start of regionalization of product mix and strong response to the loyalty program are encouraging. While material cost pressures remain, there appear to be no material concerns on lease rentals and employee costs. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock, which continues to be among our top picks in the discretionary space.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR740 (40x Sep'24 pre-Ind AS 116 EV/EBITDA). Premium multiples are assigned for the best-of-breed operating and financial metrics in a high-growth category.

