    Buy Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 740: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jubilant FoodWorks recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks


    JUBI’s 2QFY23 results were mostly in line. 8.4% ‘Like-for-like’ (LFL) growth was healthy, given the unfavourable base. Demand environment continues to be positive. Both the start of regionalization of product mix and strong response to the loyalty program are encouraging. While material cost pressures remain, there appear to be no material concerns on lease rentals and employee costs. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock, which continues to be among our top picks in the discretionary space.


    Outlook


    We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR740 (40x Sep'24 pre-Ind AS 116 EV/EBITDA). Premium multiples are assigned for the best-of-breed operating and financial metrics in a high-growth category.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 13, 2022 11:44 am