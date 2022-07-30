English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 720: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jubilant FoodWorks recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 30, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks


    JUBI’s 1QFY23 result was broadly in line with our estimates on all fronts. With 58 stores added in 1Q, the management is well on track to meet its 250 store opening guidance for FY23. Delivery sales continued to deliver healthy growth, despite a higher base, with dine-in reviving to nearly 100% of pre-COVID levels. The management stated that price increases taken in 3QFY22 and subsequently in 1QFY23 are enough to combat input cost inflation.  With its remarkable track record, strong moats built around delivery, technology, value, and healthy cash flows to finance store expansion, JUBI remains our top pick in the QSR space. We maintain our Buy rating.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR720 per share (40x Jun’24 pre-Ind AS 116 EV/EBITDA). Premium multiples are assigned for the best-of-breed operating and financial metrics in a high-growth category.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Jubilant FoodWorks - 290722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Jubilant Foodworks #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 10:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.