Buy Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 720: Motilal Oswal

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Jubilant Foodworks

JUBI continues to build extensively on its three key moats of delivery expertise, supply chain efficiency and technological superiority. The emphasis on its ‘value for money’ proposition was also highlighted with the company choosing not to hike the price of its ‘Every Day Value (EDV)’ offering even as it took price increases on other parts of the portfolio. Management also indicated a good initial response to Popeyes with medium- term targets of 250-300 stores. We had highlighted in a detailed note earlier this month about: a) how Popeyes has fared globally, b) what JUBI brings to the table and c) why do we believe it is the most scalable among JUBI’s non-Domino’s businesses. Quick-service restaurants (QSRs) are our preferred picks to play the discretionary consumption growth story. JUBI, DEVYANI and SAPPHIRE are our top picks in this domain.

Outlook

The stock trades at 35.9x FY24 pre-IND AS 116 EV/EBITDA. While not inexpensive, we believe the company deserves premium multiples for the abovementioned reasons. We maintain our BUY rating and value the stock at 40x Jun’24E pre-IND AS 116 EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR720.

More Info

At 11:58 hrs Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 577.35, up Rs 12.80, or 2.27 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 580.70 and an intraday low of Rs 557.15.

It was trading with volumes of 90,970 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 175,917 shares, a decrease of -48.29 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 5.32 percent or Rs 31.70 at Rs 564.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 915.49 and 52-week low Rs 451.60 on 13 October, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.94 percent below its 52-week high and 27.85 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 38,096.16 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Jubilant Foodworks - 230822 - moti