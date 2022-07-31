English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 700: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Jubilant FoodWorks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks


    JUBI’s 1Q results were in line on a covid impacted base. JUBI opened 58 Domino’s stores which is the highest number of stores opened in 1Q and remains on course to open 250-300 stores in FY23. Popeyes has seen favourable consumer feedback with repeat consumpton and remains on course to open 20-30 stores in FY23, However, we expect long road ro profitability for this new chain. Loyalty programme – Cheesy Rewards will employ a milestone model to increase order frequency, bring in new users to the brand & enable customer stickiness but its impact on profitability depends upon increase in throughput. We believe newer ventures like Dunkin Donuts, Hong’s Kitchen and Ekdum are not likely to scale up in near term. We remain constructive on JUBI’s strength in Pizza market but its strategy to emerge as a multi-brand, multi-cuisine food tech company is on crossroads with little visibility in near term.



    Outlook


    We estimate 33.0% PAT CAGR over FY22-24 and maintain our BUY rating with a DCF based target price of Rs 700 (Rs 708 earlier). We believe returns might be back ended given impending management change and rising competition.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Jubilant FoodWorks - 290722 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Jubilant Foodworks #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 03:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.