    Buy Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 675: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Jubilant Foodworks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Jubilant Foodworks


    Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL) reported another quarter of strong performance in Q1FY2023 on low base. Revenue grew 41% y-o-y (like-for-like growth of 28.3%) and EBITDA margin improved 59 bps y-o-y to 24.6%; PAT grew by 81.1% y-o-y to Rs. 120.8 crore. JFL added 58 Domino’s stores and two stores each of Popeyes and Hong’s Kitchen; and it aims to add 250 Domino’s stores and 20-30 Popeyes stores in FY2023. JFL launched its first-ever loyalty programme – Domino’s Cheesy Rewards – and introduced paratha pizza range focusing on menu localisation to drive growth through increased frequency and new customer addition.


    Outlook


    The stock has corrected by 18% from its recent high and currently trades at 59.7x/41.4x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 675.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Jubilant FoodWorks - 290722 - khan

    Tags: #Buy #Jubilant Foodworks #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 02:39 pm
