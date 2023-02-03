Buy Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Jubilant Foodworks

Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL) posted disappointing numbers in Q3FY23 with a flat like-for-like (LFL) sales, while gross margins and EBIDTA margins declining by 213 bps and 457 bps, y-o-y respectively resulting in a 35% y-o-y decline in PAT to Rs. 89 crore. Company is focusing on improving LFL growth through higher dine-in sales. It has launched Everyday value range at Rs. 49 and is improving store ambience to attract more customers. Targets LFL sales growth of 6-8% in the coming years. New store addition and change in focus to dine-in business is unlikely to have any material impact on margins. Expects EBIDTA margins to recover to 25% as raw material inflation recedes.

Outlook

Stock has corrected by 45% from its high and is currently trading at 67.7x/46.1x/34.7x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. In view of long-term growth prospects, we maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with revised PT of Rs. 600.

