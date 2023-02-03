English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Jubilant Foodworks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated February 01, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 03, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Jubilant Foodworks

    Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL) posted disappointing numbers in Q3FY23 with a flat like-for-like (LFL) sales, while gross margins and EBIDTA margins declining by 213 bps and 457 bps, y-o-y respectively resulting in a 35% y-o-y decline in PAT to Rs. 89 crore. Company is focusing on improving LFL growth through higher dine-in sales. It has launched Everyday value range at Rs. 49 and is improving store ambience to attract more customers. Targets LFL sales growth of 6-8% in the coming years. New store addition and change in focus to dine-in business is unlikely to have any material impact on margins. Expects EBIDTA margins to recover to 25% as raw material inflation recedes.

    Outlook

    Stock has corrected by 45% from its high and is currently trading at 67.7x/46.1x/34.7x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. In view of long-term growth prospects, we maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with revised PT of Rs. 600.