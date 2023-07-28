Buy Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 570: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited’s (JFL’s) like-for-like sales declined by 1.3% y-o-y. Decline was lower than our and street’s estimate of a 2-5% decline. Revenue growth of 5.6% y-o-y to Rs. 1,309.7 crore was order-led and partially offset by a fall in ticket prices. EBITDA margins came in at 21.1% (up by 97 bps q-o-q). Stabilising of raw material prices, improved product mix and internal efficiencies would help maintain/improve margins going ahead. EBITDA margin is targeted to improve to 23-24% in 2-3 years. Though Q1 is a slow start to store openings, management has maintained its guidance of opening 200-225 Domino’s stores and 30-35 Popeyes stores in FY2024.

Outlook

Stock is down 27% from highs and is currently trading at 66.5x/45.3x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 570.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Jubilant FoodWorks - 26 -07 - 2023 - khan