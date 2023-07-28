English
    Buy Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 570: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Jubilant FoodWorks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    July 28, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks

    Jubilant FoodWorks Limited’s (JFL’s) like-for-like sales declined by 1.3% y-o-y. Decline was lower than our and street’s estimate of a 2-5% decline. Revenue growth of 5.6% y-o-y to Rs. 1,309.7 crore was order-led and partially offset by a fall in ticket prices. EBITDA margins came in at 21.1% (up by 97 bps q-o-q). Stabilising of raw material prices, improved product mix and internal efficiencies would help maintain/improve margins going ahead. EBITDA margin is targeted to improve to 23-24% in 2-3 years. Though Q1 is a slow start to store openings, management has maintained its guidance of opening 200-225 Domino’s stores and 30-35 Popeyes stores in FY2024.

    Outlook

    Stock is down 27% from highs and is currently trading at 66.5x/45.3x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 570.

