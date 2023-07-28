English
    Buy Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 570: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jubilant FoodWorks recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    July 28, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks

    JUBI’s sales grew 6% YoY in 1QFY24, driven by footprint addition. But weak LFL (-1.3% YoY) and store addition-related costs (employee and SG&A) led to a 9%/41% decline in EBITDA/PAT (in line). The only silver lining is that RM prices are peaking out, which should cushion margins. The management’s efforts toward product innovations, faster delivery and store revamping should help JUBI mitigate the market impact. We estimate revenue/EBITDA growth of 12/16% over FY23-25. JUBI’s own delivery system, back-end advantages, the robust balance sheet, and the loyalty program give it a competitive edge. Retain BUY on the stock.

    Outlook

    We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR570 (premised on 34x FY25E Pre Ind-AS EBITDA).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

