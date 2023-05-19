English
    Buy Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 560: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jubilant FoodWorks recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    May 19, 2023 / 06:37 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks

    Sales grew 8% YoY, led by footprint addition, but weak LFL (down 0.6%) led to a 13%/42% decline in EBITDA/PAT. But the silver lining is that RM costs are cooling off, except for cheese, which may soften in a couple of quarters. LFL growth may see a gradual recovery as general inflation and RM costs cool off, along with its focus on value meals. We estimate revenue/EBITDA growth of 13/17% over FY23-25. JUBI’s own delivery system, back-end advantages, a robust balance sheet, and now the loyalty program give it a competitive edge. Retain BUY on the stock.


    We believe there are strong long-term opportunities in QSR and JUBI with its moats is poised to take advantage of the same. After a steep stock price correction of ~25% from its peak, valuations appear reasonable at ~28x FY25E EV/EBITDA for a business which has ROE superior to QSR peers and other retail companies. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR560 (premised on 32x FY25E Pre Ind-AS EBITDA).

    first published: May 19, 2023 06:37 am